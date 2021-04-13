School board to discuss renaming football stadium at Laney High

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is scheduled to discuss renaming the football stadium at Laney High School during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The stadium currently is named after Dr. Rick Holiday, a former principal at Laney who retired as the school system’s deputy superintendent in 2019.
More than 4,000 people have signed a petition to have Holiday’s name removed from the stadium since the arrest of former high school teacher Mike Kelly in 2018 on dozens of charges of sex crimes against students.
Holliday has staunchly denied having any knowledge of sex crimes against students prior to the teachers’ arrests. But after Kelly pleaded guilty to dozens of crimes in 2019 and, according to prosecutors, told investigators school administrators knew about allegations against him, Holliday abruptly announced his retirement.
