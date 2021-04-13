Roger Self to be sentenced for driving through Gaston Co. restaurant, killing family members

BESSEMER CITY, NC (WBTV) - It has been nearly three years since a man rammed his SUV into a Gaston County restaurant where his family was dining on a Sunday afternoon.
Two of his family members were killed and others were injured.
Roger Self will be sentenced Tuesday in a Gaston County courtroom.
In January, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
In May 2018, Self was having lunch with his family at Surf and Turf Restaurant in Bessemer City when investigators said he got up, went to his car and drove it into the building.
Self was accused of intentionally driving his car into the restaurant, killing his daughter, Katelyn Self and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self.
Roger Self’s wife and son were also injured.
Self had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone that day.
The defense decided to take the Alford Plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but admits there may be enough evidence for a conviction.
Self was emotional throughout the January proceedings.
“I didn’t mean to hurt them,” Self said in tears.
Self’s pastor said he was dealing with a mental illness.
Self could get life without parole.
Before he was taken away from the courtroom in January, Self yelled at his family, “I love you, you’re my hero.”
Katelyn Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
Amanda Self was the wife of Roger Self’s son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. He was injured during the incident along with his daughter.
Roger’s wife, Diane Self, was also injured while sitting at the table along with her husband's second daughter, Taylor Potter.
According to Roger Self’s pastor, his mental well-being was the contributing factor in the incident. He had reportedly started reaching out to his wife and church leaders two months prior to the tragedy with concerns of his mental state.
The pastor said Roger Self had been suffering from “severe depression and severe anxiety.”
“It was a roller coaster," said the pastor at the time of the incident. "The last few days it went from bad to really bad.”
