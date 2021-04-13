New Hanover County School Board chair addresses recent arrests of educators for alleged sex crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following the arrest Monday of a former Hoggard volleyball coach accused of sex crimes, New Hanover School Board chairwoman Stefanie Adams addressed the public at a meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday night.
“First, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the Bostian family. David Bostian was an educator with decades of experience, but more importantly he was a father and a husband. I can’t imagine what his family is going through at this time but I have seen the outpouring of support by the community and I know that they will continue to do so as those close to David Bostian try to navigate through this difficult time,” said Adams. “Second, when it comes to the allegations against David Bostian and Ron Strickland, I want to acknowledge many of your feelings of shock and disbelief.”
Although Adams could not address specifics of the incidents because of ongoing investigations, she wanted to explain what New Hanover County Schools is doing about the issues.
“Among all the hurt and the tragedy we have experienced, some positive outcomes must emerge. Everyone within the district is working diligently to eradicate behavior that harms students.”
Adams is confident in actions being taken under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust.
“Under his leadership, I am confident we are seeing and will continue to see two very simple but essential ideologies put into practice: setting expectations and holding people accountable.”
She said that educators need to know what is expected of them when they come across an issue of student safety and someone violates those expectations, regardless of their position in the district, they will be held accountable.
“We expect everyone to report anything he or she feels is suspicious to allow the New Hanover County Schools administration to fully investigate,” said Adams. “There is no excuse for keeping information to yourself when it comes to the safety, emotional health and well-being of a child.”
Adams wrapped up her statement by expressing gratitude to those who are already doing the right thing.
After Adams statement, several audience members spoke about agenda items.
One person requested funding to address restraint and seclusion policies. Another individual addressed the need to remove Holliday’s name from Laney stadium and a lack of communication and accountability among Board members.
Another person drew attention to the physical and mental health effects of educational losses from hurricanes and pandemic and requested funding for more nurses, counselors and social workers from American Rescue Act.
