New Hanover County School Board chair addresses recent arrests of educators for alleged sex crimes

“First, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the Bostian family. David Bostian was an educator with decades of experience, but more importantly he was a father and a husband. I can’t imagine what his family is going through at this time but I have seen the outpouring of support by the community and I know that they will continue to do so as those close to David Bostian try to navigate through this difficult time,” said Adams. “Second, when it comes to the allegations against David Bostian and Ron Strickland, I want to acknowledge many of your feelings of shock and disbelief.”