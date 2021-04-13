Free tax preparation extended at New Hanover County Senior Resource Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center will continue to provide free tax preparation to all residents, regardless of age, until May 10.
This is in response to the Internal Revenue Service extending the federal income tax filing due date for individuals to May 17. The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced a similar extension until May 17 for filing North Carolina income tax returns for individuals.
To slow the spread of Covid-19, this free program will continue to operate as an “appointment only” drop-off service, to limit in-person contact. Residents can call the Senior Resource Center at 910-798-6416 to make an appointment and receive instructions on where to pick up the required forms.
Tax paperwork and required documentation are to be dropped off at the time of the scheduled appointment, and a certified tax preparer will be in touch to complete the process and share when completed paperwork can be picked up.
“Already this year we have helped about 1,600 residents file their 2020 income taxes, and we’re delighted to be able to extend this service to align with the new federal and state deadlines,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “The appointment system we implemented this year is going well, and it allows us to continue this important service for the community while also keeping the public and our volunteers safe.”
