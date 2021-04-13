First Alert Forecast: mostly dry with a cool shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another bright day across the Cape Fear Region. Please be cautious with flame as strong sunshine propels temperatures to afternoon highs in the 70s to locally near 80 and dry northerly breezes gust more than 15 mph at times.
As a cold front approaches, shower and thundershower odds will grow to their highest levels of the forecast period: 20% Wednesday, 50% Wednesday night. Lower rain chances ought to return after the front passes and temperatures will cool, too. Expect lows in the chilly but not quite frosty 40s Thursday night and Friday morning.
