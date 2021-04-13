First Alert Forecast: mainly dry weather continues, shot at showers late in the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast features mainly dry skies with hide-and-seek sun across the Cape Fear Region. Under mostly clear skies and comfortable southeast breezes, temperatures will take a dip back to the 50s overnight. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will grow to the 70s to locally near 80 and dry northerly breezes will gust to more than 15 mph at times. As with many of the days prior, please be cautious with flame!