Community expresses gratitude with a new home for a veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Retired Army Sergeant Kevin Hughes served his country, and now the community is saying ‘thank you’ in a special way.
The Cape Fear Habitat Veterans Build program is providing Hughes and his wife, Kathy, with a new home on Daniel Boone Trail and workers spent Monday morning putting the roof on the new house.
The Veterans Build program provides volunteer, home ownership, and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans.
Hughes said it means even more that fellow members of the military helped make this happen.
“And I had a wonderful career, met a lot of good men and women that served, and I’m grateful to every one of them,” said Hughes. “And that’s who built this house —Marines, Air Force, the Army Reserve, the National Guard, the Coast Guard, all came out and put my house together. I’m gonna cry.”
Covenant Roofing and Construction provided the roof with materials donated by the Owens Corning Foundation.
