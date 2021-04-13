Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office launches education programs for inmates

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in the agency’s history, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will offer two education programs for inmates.
Thanks to a partnership with Southeastern Community College, inmates will now have the opportunity to earn their High School Equivalency Diploma (HSE) with no expense to the inmate or to taxpayers.
Last week, the sheriff’s office said nine inmates took part in a HSE assessment test and were given personalized course work in writing, reading, mathematics, social studies, and science, to return to Southeastern Community College, weekly.
After all assignments have been completed, the inmates can then take an exam to earn their HSE.
In addition to the HSE program, inmates can also elect to take courses that will teach them life skills, commonly referred to as Human Resources Development (HRD).
“Participating inmates will be taught money management skills, interview skills, resume building, and other life skills that will help them to obtain gainful employment and become successful members of the community,” a news release stated.
Course work will be delivered and submitted by the inmates each week, and upon completion, the inmates will earn certificates for each block they finish.
If inmates are moved to a different facility, the course work can resume if they enroll at a local community college.
