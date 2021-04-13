Chadbourn father accused of child abuse after 2-year-old son hospitalized

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is facing felony child abuse charges after his two-year-old son was left hospitalized while in his care, according to state investigators.
A spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation said the Chadbourn Police Department requested help from the SBI on April 5 to investigate a possible case of child abuse.
Earlier that day, the child was taken to Columbus Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Duke Hospital due to injuries he sustained while in the care of his father, identified as Norman Isiah Greenleaf, the spokesperson said.
The current condition of the child and the nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.
Greenleaf, 28, was taken into custody on April 8 and charged with one count of felony child abuse.
His bond was upgraded to $400,000 following his first court appearance.
