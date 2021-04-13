CFCC, Habitat for Humanity build playhouses for local children in need

“We are thrilled with CFCC’s willingness to partner with us on this project,” said Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie. “Cape Fear Habitat is committed to building a better future for the children we serve, and this project is a way to serve even more children in our community. Every child deserves their own safe place to play and use their imagination. I cannot wait to see the look of joy on their faces when they are gifted their very own playhouse.”