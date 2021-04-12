WECT INVESTIGATES: Carolina Beach officials claim county overstepped jurisdiction, alleges possible ethical violations

“First of all, Carolina Beach is in New Hanover County and this certainly is not a jurisdictional fight. I’m sorry if their feelings are hurt but if they’d been doing their jobs I wouldn’t have had to go down there and respond to a fire alarm for friends who live in the complex because they weren’t home and they were terrified. Can you imagine seeing your neighbors jumping out of windows? I have numerous friends who live in the complex and didn’t feel safe going back in their places so I asked the County Manager what to do and he sent down inspections to see if we could help. That is my job and my privilege, to help people. As far as who I may be representing, if anyone, is attorney/client privileged,” Olson-Boseman said.