Skywatch Bird Rescue looking for volunteers for baby bird feeding team
Skywatch Bird Rescue (Source: Skywatch Bird Rescue)
By WECT Staff | April 12, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:22 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Skywatch Bird Rescue is looking for volunteers to help feed baby birds!

“Want to make a direct impact of Avian conservation in your area? Then Join our baby bird feeding team for the summer,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “For 12 weeks you will feed babies of many different species and learn juvenile care. It takes a big village to raise this many babies each summer. Come as often as u like or as little as 1 four hour shift per week.”

To apply, go to skywatchbirdrescue.org.

Posted by Skywatch Bird Rescue on Saturday, April 10, 2021

