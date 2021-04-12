Reservations now needed at New Hanover County Senior Resource Center which opens Monday, April 12th

Face Covering: All patrons must adhere to the New Hanover County Face Mask policy that requires citizens who enter into county buildings to wear a face covering that securely covers the nose and mouth. Face coverings are required at all New Hanover County indoor and outdoor facilities when individuals are within six feet, or cannot maintain six feet, of social distance from others. Citizens are also required to wear a face covering at our outdoor facilities when they are within six feet of others. Masks are available for those who do not have one. Social Distancing: Patrons are asked to maintain 6ft. social distancing as much as possible. Chairs and tables will be places to maintain social distancing. Lobby seating will be limited.