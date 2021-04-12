Reservations now needed at New Hanover County Senior Resource Center which opens Monday, April 12th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s been 395 days!
That’s how long the doors at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center have been shuttered thanks to COVID-19.
“We went through a pretty major renovation costing $1.8 million dollars. We were able to improve just the aesthetics of the building, but more importantly some of the layouts of the building have changed” says director Amber Smith. “So we’re actually really excited for people to see the renovations and to use the space in it’s new form.
For the more than 6000 people who utilize the services, the reopening is big news. Services have been tweaked, in the past year, and the staff is excited to have some face to face interaction.
“We’re still going to be maintaining social distancing. We’re going to require masks for safety” says Smith. “Probably the number one question being asked is: `Do I still have to wear a mask?’ and the answer is: yes.”
Protocol is changing as well. The center will be operating at 50% capacity, so pre-registration is required to take advantages of its services and programs.
Phone numbers worth jotting down:
Senior Meal Program: (910)798-6420
Other Programs and Classes: (910)798-6450
Here’s important information gleaned from the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center’s website:
Face Covering: All patrons must adhere to the New Hanover County Face Mask policy that requires citizens who enter into county buildings to wear a face covering that securely covers the nose and mouth. Face coverings are required at all New Hanover County indoor and outdoor facilities when individuals are within six feet, or cannot maintain six feet, of social distance from others. Citizens are also required to wear a face covering at our outdoor facilities when they are within six feet of others. Masks are available for those who do not have one. Social Distancing: Patrons are asked to maintain 6ft. social distancing as much as possible. Chairs and tables will be places to maintain social distancing. Lobby seating will be limited.
FACILITY SAFETY MEASURES SENIOR RESOURCE CENTER HOURS OF OPERATION
Symptoms: Patrons, staff and volunteers should conduct daily symptom self-screening before visiting our facility. Questions to ask yourself include the following. If the answer is “yes”, you should remain at home until you are fever and symptom free for at least 48 hours without any fever reducing medication.
1. Have you had close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 since your last visit?
2. Has any health department or health care provider been in contact with you and advised you to self-quarantine?
3. Do you have any of these symptoms: Fever, chills, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new cough or loss of taste/smell?
4. Were you recently diagnosed with COVID-19?
Any individual having COVID-19 or other contagious related symptoms will be asked to leave the facility and is encouraged to call the New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800. Patrons are to enter through the main automatic entry door. Participants will need to check in through the badge in system at the lobby kiosk (dining participants will sign in in the Ohana Café). Side doors should be used as EXITS only.
CLASS AND ACTIVITY PRE-REGISTRATION AND RESERVATION IS REQUIRED.
· No shared snacks or potlucks are permitted.
· Participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to their activity. Gathering in the hall or outside a room is discouraged. All classes and programs will end at 4:30 p.m. to allow for cleaning.
· Fitness class participants must bring their own equipment such as yoga mat, weights, and water bottle. Touchless water bottle filling stations are available in the building
· Tables and chairs will be set up for each activity to maintain social distancing. · Sanitizer wipe stations are located throughout the building for participant use. Participants using the exercise room should wipe the equipment they use before and after each use.
· If you are experiencing any COVID related symptom, please stay home and call your physician.
· COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged, but will not be required to participate in activities at the center.
New Hanover County estimates roughly 75% of the senior population is now, at least, partially vaccinated.
We want people to feel comfortable and welcome and we know for some people that might take some time, to feel comfortable and that’s okay” says Smith. “We want people to come back when they are ready.”
