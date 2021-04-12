Pender Co. officials urge owners to vaccinate pets after rabid bobcat killed

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials are urging owners to get their pets vaccinated after a rabid bobcat was killed last week.
According to a Facebook post, the bobcat was discovered in the Creekside subdivision in Burgaw on Friday. The animal was killed and its body sent to the N.C. State Laboratory where it tested positive for rabies.
County officials suggested the following precautions:
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current.
- Keep pets indoors, supervise pets outside and abide by all containment laws.
- Do not feed pets outside. Pet food attracts wildlife that may carry rabies.
- Do not feed feral animals, including feral cats or dogs.
- Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.
“Any unvaccinated pets should be vaccinated immediately. Remember that if this is your pets first rabies vaccination, they are not considered protected for 28 days after the shot is administered,” the post stated.
Contact Pender County Animal Control at (910)259-1349 to report any feral or stray cats or dogs, as these animals may be unvaccinated and or ill or may have been exposed to the rabies virus.
Rabies vaccinations are also available through the Pender County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is offering free one year rabies vaccination through the month of April and $5.00/shot after April 30. To contact the shelter, call (910) 25-1484.
