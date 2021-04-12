One NC county announced it will stop administering vaccines

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County said it will stop giving out COVID-19 vaccines at the end of the month.
The health department said the move is because of the drop in the number of appointments being scheduled through their call center.
Carteret County is believed to be the first county in Eastern Carolina to announce they are ending vaccinations.
Those 16 and older can still schedule a shot through April 30th by calling 252-728-8550 and selecting Option 2.
After April 30th, those who want a vaccine will have to find a location of a clinic by going online and using this link.
The latest statistics show just under a quarter of Carteret County residents have been fully vaccinated.
