New lighting illuminates Meadowlark Lemon Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will activate the new decorative lighting on the Meadowlark Lemon Memorial Bridge at dusk Monday, April 12, 2021 to mark the final phase of the bridge replacement.
The lights were installed April 5 and the programming will be complete later this week so the lights can be used to celebrate and commemorate special moments in Wilmington.
The decorative lighting will be lit every night beginning at dusk to demonstrate the bridge’s significance as a key gateway for both current and emerging arts districts in the heart of downtown. It will also mark the entrance to the proposed Wilmington Rail Trail, a multi-use pedestrian thoroughfare with open space that is expected to be a place to display public art.
Formerly called the North Third Street Bridge, the 100-year-old bridge was replaced and construction completed in 2016. It was then dedicated in honor of Wilmington native and Harlem Globetrotter legend Meadowlark Lemon in 2019.
