Retired Hoggard volleyball coach arrested for sex crimes against students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Retired Hoggard High School volleyball coach Ronnie Lynn Strickland was arrested on Monday after he allegedly committed sex crimes against students in the 1980′s.
A news release from New Hanover County Schools states that Strickland was relieved of his duties earlier this year after the district received a tip through social media about the alleged conduct.
The Wilmington Police Department investigated and charged Strickland, 67, with two counts of sexual activity by a custodian. He surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon. Bond information was not immedicable available.
A WPD spokesperson said the alleged incidents occurred in 1982-1983 while Strickland was Hoggard’s volleyball coach.
“The victims came forward, saying the two had an inappropriate relationship starting around 1982, while the victims were 16 years old,” a WPD news release stated.
Coastal Preps reported on April 2 that Strickland, who coached 37 seasons at Hoggard and won more than 775 matches, would not be back on the sidelines later this year.
New Hanover County Schools says it plans to have a crisis response team in place at Hoggard for students and staff beginning Tuesday.
“I am committed to doing everything we can to keep children safe. New Hanover County Schools is cooperating fully with law enforcement,” Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust stated in an email. “Identification of abuse is the first step to strengthening our prevention efforts. We will report and investigate all allegations. Each student should feel that they are safe when they come to school and we hold all of our educators accountable to upholding that standard. The district will not tolerate inappropriate conduct with a student.”
