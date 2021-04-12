First Alert Forecast: rain chances shut down ...then briefly come back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! As expected, April’s first substantive showers and storms dotted the Cape Fear Region this past weekend. Wilmington Airport officially recorded 0.53 inches of rain; most porches and gardens got a nice pollen rinse and drink, too.
For Monday: surface dew points in the crisp 30s and 40s and a dry upper atmosphere will favor a return to 0% rain chances and a good supply of sun. Expect temperatures to climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s amid fresh northwesterly breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph.
Modest chances for helpful spring rain - and perhaps some auxiliary thunder - return to Wilmington’s seven-day forecast, which you can check out right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.