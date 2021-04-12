Charters of Freedom to be installed in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A set of founding documents, known as The Charters of Freedom, is being permanently installed in front of the Brunswick County Courthouse and will be dedicated this Friday, April 16th at 11 a.m.
Brunswick County will be the 34th Charters of Freedom setting for the documents that comprise the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights and they are being placed in Brunswick County by a non-profit called Foundation Forward.
Foundation Forward is an educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, North Carolina that was established following a visit to the Washington DC by the Pattersons.
“Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures — Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others, I just got goosebumps,” said Vance Patterson. “And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of The Constitution, We The People, I actually got a lump in my throat. It was really an emotional experience.”
The original founding documents that have secured the rights of the American people for more than 200 years are located in the National Archives Museum’s Rotunda in Washington, DC.
The mission of Foundation Forward is to install Charters of Freedom in places that are more accessible to communities beyond DC.
The public is invited to attend Friday’s dedication at the Brunswick County Courthouse, located at 310 Government Center Drive NE in Bolivia, NC. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Legacy Pavers and Donors Plaques will be installed as part of the Charters of Freedom setting for area residents to honor loved ones, active duty military, or veterans, first responders, businesses, or organizations. Click here for more information.
