Amazon to open new fulfillment center and 2 delivery stations in Charlotte area, creating hundreds of jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center and two new delivery stations in the Charlotte area, creating hundreds of new full-time jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of day-one benefits.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of North Carolina with a new fulfilment center and two new delivery stations that will provide great experiences for our customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Charlotte area workforce,” said Ashley Lansdale, Amazon spokesperson. “These new operations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
The new fulfillment center, located in Pineville, will employ hundreds of employees who will work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as mattresses, kayaks, grills and exercise equipment.
The delivery stations, located on Beam Road and Old Statesville Road in Charlotte, will create hundreds of new full-time jobs and will continue to power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Charlotte.
Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. \
There are currently eight Amazon delivery stations in North Carolina, with two operating delivery stations in Charlotte. Amazon currently has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S.
“We are thrilled to see Amazon’s expansion in the Charlotte Region. These two delivery stations and new fulfillment center will help enforce our strengths in logistics and delivery and bring more connectivity to our region, especially for the entrepreneurs and small business leaders in our community,” said Janet LaBar, President and CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.
“We want to thank Amazon for continuing to invest and expand in the Charlotte area. By adding a fulfillment center and two delivery stations, Amazon recognizes that our residents can provide the talent they need to provide exceptional service to their customers,” said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager and economic development director, City of Charlotte. “We also appreciate Amazon’s commitment to designing the delivery stations to best accommodate electric delivery vehicles, as it aligns well with the City’s Strategic Energy Action Plan to prioritize clean energy.”
On top of the minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.