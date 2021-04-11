North Carolina Spring Litter Sweep begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spring Litter Sweep started this weekend and runs through April 24.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation typically schedules two Litter Sweeps each year, one in the fall and one in the spring. The biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative calls for residents throughout the state to participate in local clean up efforts.
The department had to cancel both of its Litter Sweeps last year because of the pandemic.
“April of last year, that was, you know, right at the beginning of the pandemic and we didn’t know a lot of things,” said Harris Kay, a communications officer for NCDOT. “Even in the fall we were still wanting to comply with safety and the governor’s orders we decided to preemptively cancel that one as well,” Kay said.
In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter.
Local volunteers are provided with reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. NCDOT crews will collect the orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.
“This allows volunteers across North Carolina to get involved, to get out there, help keep our streets clean,” Kay said. “Because ultimately at the end of the day, keeping North Carolina clean is a community effort.”
To participate in the Litter Sweep, you can contact your NCDOT litter program coordinator who will set you up with supplies.
