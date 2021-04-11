First Alert Forecast: Sunday sunshine includes leftover shower and storm risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! In your First Alert Forecast we are going to see a die down in rain chances after last nights storms. Keep in mind a stray pop-up shower is possible, but you can expect sunshine to dominate the forecast starting today. If you’re heading to a late church service, here’s a graphic just for you!
A 9/10 forecast rating isn’t too shabby, wouldn’t you say? I’d get outdoors if you can! Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by noon.
The rest of the week is pretty dry as well, but I’d still keep an eye to the sky with the threat of a pop-up shower or storm lingering! Catch these rain chances and a mostly sunny work-week ahead in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, take your forecast to ten days on that same weather app!
