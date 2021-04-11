First Alert Forecast: a gorgeous Monday on tap

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you are having a wonderful Sunday afternoon after some much needed Saturday night rain. Most of your Sunday has been gorgeous with plenty of sun and a continuation of unseasonably warm temperatures, except at the beaches where highs struggled to reach the lower 70s.
Sunday evening will feature a final fast moving disturbance that could bring a brief round of scattered showers or a storm. After midnight the rain threat will end as skies clear out. Drier air returns to the area to start the work week. Look for lots of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The rest of the week is trending mostly dry and cooler with more seasonable temperatures.
With the threat of pop up showers and storms this evening, keep an eye to the sky and on the WECT Weather App interactive radar! You can also get a sneak peak of the next ten days with the app as well.
