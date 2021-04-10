First Alert Forecast: warm temperatures with showers and storms likely overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April, due to southerly breezes feeding moisture into the Cape Fear Region from a low pressure system. Expect rain chances near 40 percent to persist until the evening hours where rain chances will then increase to 60 percent. The bulk of the rain and storm chance will be from midnight to 2am -- A.K.A. prime sleeping hours! Don’t be alarmed if you wake up to a rumble of thunder!