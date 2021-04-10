First Alert Forecast: warm temperatures with showers and storms likely overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April, due to southerly breezes feeding moisture into the Cape Fear Region from a low pressure system. Expect rain chances near 40 percent to persist until the evening hours where rain chances will then increase to 60 percent. The bulk of the rain and storm chance will be from midnight to 2am -- A.K.A. prime sleeping hours! Don’t be alarmed if you wake up to a rumble of thunder!
Tomorrow’s rain chances remain in the forecast at 20 percent throughout the morning and day, so I would keep the umbrella handy! Tomorrow will also feature partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.
With the threat of pop up showers and storms, keep an eye to the sky and on the WECT Weather App interactive radar! Catch some of these rain chances, plus more above-average temperatures, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, take your forecast to ten days on that same weather app!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.