First Alert Forecast: chances for developing showers and storms this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April, due to southerly breezes feeding moisture into the Cape Fear Region. Expect rain chances near 40 percent and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for the afternoon. We will continue to track showers tonight and tomorrow, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Have a “Plan B,” but only put it into use if necessary.