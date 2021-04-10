Carolina Beach Bar Club to hold fundraiser for Paradise Cove fire victims

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Bar Club organized a fundraising event for two victims of the Paradise Cove fire who lost everything.
The funds raised will be used to help local residents Callie Ryan and Chad Jeffrey, who lost everything in last Friday’s fire, including pets.
The event is today, April 10th, from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. at The Last Resort in Carolina Beach.
There will be live music from artists like Elliott Smith, Sam Melvin and others. There will also be BBQ plates for sale, raffles and limited edition “CB Strong” t-shirts.
Ten minutes is all it took to change over a dozen lives as a fire tore through the condo complex in Carolina Beach on April 2nd.
Ryan even had to jump from her third story window to escape the flames. She sustained injuries in the fall including a broken back.
While she has a long road to recovery, the community has rallied together to help in any way they can.
“This is just a bump in the road. If anything, I’ll just come out stronger,” Ryan said earlier this week. “I definitely have a big sense of community that wants me to get better and is definitely pushing me.”
The Carolina Beach Fire Department confirmed this week that the annual inspection of the fire protection system at Paradise Cove condos was in compliance.
Officials are still unsure of what started the fire. Fire Chief Alan Griffin said investigators have a good idea of where the fire may have started, largely due to the amount of photos and videos onlookers provided.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.