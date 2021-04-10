Appointments available for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations this Sunday in Columbus County

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - StarMed Healthcare is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday, April 11 from 1 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Columbus County for people wanting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The event is open to anyone age 16 and over, with or without insurance, and there are no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine.
Register by phone at (980) 445-9818 or online at starmed.care
The vaccine clinic is being held at the StarMed Healthcare practice in the Westside Alumni Building, 650 W. smith Street, Chadbourn, NC 28431.
