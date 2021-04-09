2-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Statesville, according to police.
The incident happened Tuesday on 5th Street near Winston Avenue and Garner Bagnal Boulevard. Police say the boy, identified Friday as 2-year-old Desmond Hayes, was struck by a 2010 Ford Taurus going south on 5th St.
The young boy was rushed to Davis Hospital where he later died.
Officials have not said if any charges are being filed, but did say the incident is still under investigation.
No further information has been released.
