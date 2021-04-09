Vaccine hesitancy among health care workers raises concerns

Vaccinating health care workers not only results in fewer cases among workers but also preserves the workforce as fully immunized employees who come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients or colleagues do not have to self-isolate, according to researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Vaccination efforts and the research coincided with a surge in cases and deaths in Texas. Yet, the Texas study showed that the number of positive cases among medical center staff members was consistently lower than projected.