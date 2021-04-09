Promenade performances replace Historic Wilmington Foundation’s Azalea Festival Home Tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation invites you to stroll through downtown Wilmington, learn more about the historic homes and take in live entertainment.
The group typically organizes a historic home tour during the North Carolina Azalea Festival; however, organizers decided to reimagine the event due to COVID-19.
On Saturday and Sunday, six artists will take part in Promenade Performances on porches and in the yards of historic homes throughout downtown.
Travis Gilbert, the executive director of HWF, said each performance is tied to Wilmington’s history and includes theatre, dance, comedy, music and Native American storytellers.
“We didn’t really want to go a second year without acknowledging the region’s historical significance and our built history with the Azalea Festival,” he said. “So, we brainstormed a way to celebrate the region’s history and then also provide a stage for our local artists and performers because they’ve been without a stage for going on a year as well. This is a nice marriage or hybrid. It’s an hour-long show but you are also getting a walking tour that discusses the history of the houses and our architectural styles.”
