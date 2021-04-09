New Hanover County looking to fill vaccine appointments for next week; will hold walk-up clinic for J&J shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County health officials are still trying to fill open appointment slots for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine that are available on Monday and Tuesday.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older. To sign up, go here.
Additionally, on Monday, Public Health will offer a walk-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (also known as Janssen) at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Building (1650 Greenfield Street) from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people 18 and older and no appointment is needed.
For a schedule of available Covid-19 vaccine opportunities, visit Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus, or call the Coronavirus Call Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910-798-6800.
