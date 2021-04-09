Two Wilmington men plead guilty in 2018 drug deal that turned deadly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington men pleaded guilty for their roles in a deadly drug deal in 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Brandyn Queen, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10-13.5 years in prison. His best friend and co‐defendant, Devontae Mitchell, 21, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and was given 3-5 years in prison.
Prosecutors say the pair were involved in the death of Tomar Bloodworth, 19, who was shot and killed on Chestnut Street on May 8, 2018.
Mitchell reportedly arranged to meet Bloodworth and purchase marijuana. As Bloodworth sat in his car, an argument ensued and Queen pulled out a handgun and shot Bloodworth once in the abdomen.
When interviewed about the murder, Mitchell told detectives that he did reach out to Bloodworth to buy marijuana, and that a juvenile who was also present with him and Queen was the one who shot Bloodworth.
Queen gave the same statement to detectives when he was arrested the next day.
Detectives spoke to the aforementioned juvenile who maintained that he was also present but that Queen was the one who shot Bloodworth and they conspired to blame him for the murder due to his age.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.