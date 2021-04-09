Foul play suspected after two people found dead in Bladen County home

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Foul play is suspected after two people were found dead in a Bladen County home Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home on Cribb Road off U.S. 701 south of Elizabethtown and found two people dead at the residence.
“Officers established a crime scene and investigators were called who conducted a crime scene search and followed up on leads to determine what had possibly happened,” the release stated.
Foul play is suspected and an autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh to determine the cause of the deaths and to identify the victims.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
