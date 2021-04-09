Flamingo fundraiser nets $10,000 to help children, cancer patients

Flamingo fundraiser nets $10,000 to help children, cancer patients
For $50 dollars, you can dedicate a flamingo to someone special and 100% of the proceeds go to support two Wilmington non-profits (Source: Ryan Koresko)
By WECT Staff | April 9, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 1:17 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two organizations helping children and cancer patients in our area received a big boost to continue their efforts.

On Friday, members of the Wilmington Central Rotary Club presented to checks to two local non-profits, wrapping up their Flamingoes For a Cause fundraiser.

Access of Wilmington received $5,000 to help with the miracle field building and She Rocks also received $5,000 to help with ovarian cancer patients.

The money came from everyone who purchased those pink flamingoes seen on the lawn at the Wrightsville Beach Brewery and a the corner of Shipyard and Independence boulevards.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.