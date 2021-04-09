Flamingo fundraiser nets $10,000 to help children, cancer patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two organizations helping children and cancer patients in our area received a big boost to continue their efforts.
On Friday, members of the Wilmington Central Rotary Club presented to checks to two local non-profits, wrapping up their Flamingoes For a Cause fundraiser.
Access of Wilmington received $5,000 to help with the miracle field building and She Rocks also received $5,000 to help with ovarian cancer patients.
The money came from everyone who purchased those pink flamingoes seen on the lawn at the Wrightsville Beach Brewery and a the corner of Shipyard and Independence boulevards.
