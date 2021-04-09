First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes to bolster rain chances

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday evening Apr. 8, 2021
By Gannon Medwick | April 9, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:40 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! As balmy southerly breezes feed moisture into the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April:

- 10% for Friday morning

- 20-30% for Friday afternoon and evening

- 30% for Saturday morning

- 40-50% for Saturday afternoon and night

- 30-40% for Sunday

A solid strategy might be to not cancel your outdoor plans, but have a backup plan in case a shower or thundershower pops up on your WECT Weather App interactive radar.

Catch some of these rain chances, plus more above-average temperatures, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, take your forecast to ten days on that same weather app!

