First Alert Forecast: above average temperatures with April showers possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Tonight’s temperatures will remain in the 70s and upper 60s before dropping off to the overnight low in the lower 60s. Your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April, due to southerly breezes feeding moisture into the Cape Fear Region. It will be breezy and rain chances will continue into tonight and tomorrow so a risk of a shower or storm is possible.