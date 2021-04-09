First Alert Forecast: above average temperatures with April showers possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Tonight’s temperatures will remain in the 70s and upper 60s before dropping off to the overnight low in the lower 60s. Your First Alert Forecast features the highest rain chances thus far in April, due to southerly breezes feeding moisture into the Cape Fear Region. It will be breezy and rain chances will continue into tonight and tomorrow so a risk of a shower or storm is possible.
Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but keep an eye to the sky and on the WECT Weather App interactive radar! Catch some of these rain chances, plus more above-average temperatures, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, take your forecast to ten days on that same weather app!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.