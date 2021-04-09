Body found on Outer Banks beach

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a man’s body washed up Friday morning on an Outer Banks beach.
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m. between Salvo and Avon.
It appeared that the body had been in the ocean “for an extended period of time”, according to the National Park Service. The remains will be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.
Park Service law enforcement rangers, Dare County deputies, Dare County EMS, and Chicamanomico Banks Fire Department all responded to the discovery.
