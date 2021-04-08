UNCW Men’s Basketball team welcomes two transfers, including former Seahawk Fornes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Men’s Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle announced the addition of two transfers, including the return of former Seahawk Jaylen Fornes.
Fornes, a 6′3″ guard from Pamlico County, played for the Seahawks from 2016-19, appearing in 92 games before sitting out a year because of transfer rules. He played this past season at Nicholls State.
“Jaylen will provide an experienced scoring threat from the guard position,” Coach Siddle said in an email news release. “His familiarity with me and the system will allow him to make an immediate impact.”
Along with Fornes, James Baker, Jr. will transfer to UNCW and be on the Seahawk roster for next season. The 6′6″ forward helped Morehead State win the Ohio Valley Conference championship this past season, starting 27 games and averaging nearly eight points a contest.
“With his athleticism, motor and skillset, he will be able to impact the game in many ways,” Coach Siddle said about Baker. “He is the perfect example of a Takayo Siddle-type player. I can’t express enough how excited we are to add James to our program.”
For more on the announcement from UNCW click here.
