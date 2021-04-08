TRAFFIC ALERT: NCDOT making changes to N.C. 87-U.S. 74 intersection in Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Portions of the intersection of N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 near the Columbus-Brunswick county line will close temporarily starting this week for reconstruction.
“An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is constructing a reduced conflict intersection and installing a traffic signal at the Y-shaped highway junction,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “A reduced conflict intersection improves safety and traffic flow. This intersection experiences heavy beach traffic in the summer.”
While a contractor is paving, making storm drainage improvements and pouring concrete curbs and gutters, the following changes will be in place over the next four weeks:
- No left turn from U.S. 74 onto N.C. 87. Instead, drivers will turn left onto N.C. 11, then right onto N.C. 87 South.
- N.C. 87 South will be closed at U.S. 74, so drivers headed south will be detoured onto Old N.C. 87 to access U.S. 74.
NCDOT officials say the entire project, including the operation of the new traffic signal, is scheduled to be completed this summer.
