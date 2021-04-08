Shark Tracker shows “Charlotte” may be heading toward Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If a shark makes you think of the movie, “Jaws,” you might not be happy to hear one is heading to Wilmington, but if it reminds you of the song by Pinkfong and has you singing “Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,” it might bring a smile to your face.
OCEARCH tweeted Thursday that Wilmington, N.C. is in the predicted path of “Charlotte,” a juvenile white shark estimated to weigh around 338 lbs and measure 8.1 feet in length.
Charlotte was tagged March 29, 2021 near Morehead City, N.C., OCEARCH’s newest juvenile it is following and the 70th white shark to be tagged in OCEARCH’s North Atlantic White Shark Study.
Learn more about Charlotte and follow her path here.
