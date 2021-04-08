N.C. Blueberry Festival canceled for second straight year

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - For the second straight year, the N.C. Blueberry Festival has been canceled.
The N.C. Blueberry Festival Association made the announcement Thursday, citing the Governor’s Executive Order on mass gatherings.
“This decision is very difficult to make, but we do it to keep our vendors, volunteers and visitors safe,” said Pete Cowan, Blueberry Festival sponsorship chair. “The Blueberry Festival Board has looked at this from all sides; and we cannot get around the fact that the festival attracts over 40,000 people and current state mandates on outdoor gatherings just won’t allow us to hold the festival.”
In an effort to support local blueberry farmers, festival organizers have invited several farmers to sell blueberries at the Burgaw Courthouse Square on Saturday, June 19.
“These sponsor-farms have been with us from the very beginning, and we want to help them get their berries to the public,” said Cowan.
More details will be announced as they become available.
“Look for us to return next year with the biggest, grandest Blueberry Festival we have ever held. We will celebrate on June 18, 2022. Mark your calendar because you will not want to miss it,” Cowan said.
