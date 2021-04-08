Myrtle Beach police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on the beach

Myrtle Beach police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on the beach
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:21 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen on the beach.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 15-year-old Christina was entered missing from 5300 N. Ocean Blvd., the Dunes Village.

Christina was last seen around 12 p.m. Wednesday on the beach wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.