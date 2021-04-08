Leland police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman.
According to Leland police, officers responded to a call about a missing person in the 9800 block of Wayne Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
“Officers met with the reporting party, who stated Janet Lynn Sofield had left the residence on foot and the direction of travel is unknown but may be headed the Castle Hayne area,” a news release states.
Sofield, 50, was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants with a blue top, and a white sweater. She is 5′4, weighs about 120 pounds, and has blue eyes.
