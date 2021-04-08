First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm with rain chances underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast this evening holds dinner-time temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a stray shower or storm possible throughout the evening hours.
Substantial rain has been elusive thus far in April and will remain so Thursday. Chances for a shower are 10% late. A disorganized low pressure system will generate a period of higher rain odds: 30% Friday, 50% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. Spotty showers and thundershowers ought to be the precipitation mode and no spot is likely to feel an all-day wash-out.
Catch these rain chances and some more warm temperatures, too, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap to your ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App!
