First Alert Forecast: rain chances inching upward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sun and cloud mix for Thursday. Daytime temperatures will, once again, grow large. Expect more 70s and 80s.
Substantial rain has been elusive thus far in April and will remain so Thursday. Chances for a shower are 10% late. A disorganized low pressure system will generate a period of more generous rain odds, like, 30% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. Spotty showers and thundershowers ought to be the precipitation mode and no spot is likely to feel an all-day wash-out.
Couch these rain chances and some more warm temperatures, too, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap to your ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App!
