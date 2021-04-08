CFCC to expand in-person instruction for fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Thursday that the school will increase in-person instruction for the fall semester.
A majority of fall classes will be offered in a traditional, face-to-face setting with minimal online components, the college said. Classes offered in the face-to-face format will include those that require hands-on instruction such as skilled trades and health sciences, as well as university transfer classes and general education labs.
For students who prefer a virtual learning environment, online and hybrid options will also be available.
“We are excited to be able to variety of instructional options for our students this fall,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Our region is making strides toward recovering from the pandemic; we’re confident to expand in-person instruction and to welcome more students back to our campuses and centers.”
CFCC is currently accepting applications for the fall semester and fall registration officially opens April 19. Fall session classes begin Friday, August 20.
On-campus and virtual support and resources will continue to be available to students. And libraries, learning and computer labs, and campus buildings will be open for students enrolled in fall classes.
For more information about taking classes at CFCC, email admissions@cfcc.edu.
