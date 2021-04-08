Carolina Beach man wins big in lottery

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man has won a $126,866 Fast Play jackpot, according to lottery officials.
Bruce Kirk purchased the $5 Jackpot 7s ticket from the Scotchman on South Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach.
The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.
“I felt very fortunate and lucky,” he said. “I’ve been married for almost 50 years, so whatever my wife tells me she would like to do with the money, we will do.
“I have two children and a bunch of grandchildren and I’ll probably share some of the money with them, too.”
Kirk took home $91,174 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
