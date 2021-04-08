Burgaw to begin smoke testing of sewer system on Thursday

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Contractors will begin smoke testing the town of Burgaw’s sewer system on Thursday, according to a news release.
“Throughout this month, all of our gravity sewer lines will be tested. This process will help us to identify any areas of inflow and infiltration into our sewer system,” the release stated. “It is one of several techniques the Town uses to identify where a sewer line is in need of repair or replacement.”
Engineers have divided the town’s sewer system into a number of project areas and door hangers will be placed at houses and businesses in the testing locations with information about the project and the most current schedule for that area
