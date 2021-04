Wednesday’s departures from Southport will be at 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.