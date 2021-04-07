Retired assistant fire chief dies in head-on collision in Pender County

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Mike Garner, former assistant fire chief at Seagate who retired from the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, died in a head-on collision on Highway 210 near Rocky Point on Tuesday.
According to State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Lee Garner of New Hanover County was traveling west on NC 210 in a pick-up truck around noon when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer that was headed east.
Garner died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.
A former colleague, Sammy Flowers, said Garner was with the Seagate Fire Department for years when they had a volunteer department; however, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department (WBFD) was his last place of work.
Sterling Powell, another former colleague, confirmed Garner worked at WBFD after retiring from DuPont. Garner had recently retired from WBFD. He was 67.
After the wreck, the affected road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was reported to be OK.
